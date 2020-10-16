Skilled Trades and Occasional Teachers Reach Tentative Deal with GECDSB

A pair of tentative deals have been announced for staff with the Greater Essex County District School Board.

The board announced an agreement with close to 350 staff with the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario - Occasional Teachers was reached Wednesday.

Sixteen members of the Essex and Kent Counties Skilled Trades Council also reached a tentative deal with the board Tuesday.

According to a statement from the board, both contracts are "the best possible outcome for all involved" and provide "stability and security moving forward."



Both the unions and the public board trustees will have to schedule ratification meetings in the near future.