Sky Blue Named Top Team

Congratulations to our Hockey Team of the Week: LaSalle Sabres Sky Blue Atoms



They were nominated by Anita Riccio-Spagnuolo and coached by Jason Maleyko

"This team never gives up and encourages one another on and off the ice. Great group of kids led by wonderful patient coaches. They work hard every single time at every practice and game."

Each player on the team will receive a delicious victory breakfast courtesy of McDonald's, plus a Hockey Team of the Week Certificate, a Special Hockey Team of the Week Bag, and an invitation to the Windsor Spitfires' end of season party!