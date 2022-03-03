Skyrocketing gas prices in Windsor-Essex

Gas prices continue to rise in Windsor-Essex and beyond.

Dan McTeague from GasWizard.ca told AM800's The Morning Drive that this time last year in Windsor, we were paying $1.20 for a litre of gasoline but we're now at $1.70.

He says the crisis in Ukraine is helping to fuel higher gas prices globally, and believes the cost of filling up will only get worse in the coming weeks and months.

"We're looking at a move of $91 a barrel, day before yesterday all the way to $113-$114 a barrel to prices we just haven't seen at least since 2011 and of course with it comes the price of gasoline and more disturbingly diesel," says McTeague.

He says drivers can expect another hike on Friday.

"Gasoline went up seven net cents today for gas stations," says McTeague. "Some of them are reflecting that this morning at $1.65.9, $1.66.9 but it doesn't end there and we're going to see another seven cent a litre increase tomorrow. Gas stations will be at $1.72 or $1.73."

He says prices will continue to jump the remainder of the week.

"We're likely going to see, what is the beginning of at least a two cent, more likely a three cent increase come Saturday," says McTeague. "So there's really no end in sight here. I think we're marching to $140 a barrel oil and with it the price of gasoline, dare I say, could hit $2.00 a litre."

McTeague says gas prices in Vancouver, British Columbia are expected to top $2.00 a litre this weekend.