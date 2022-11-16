Slight delay in return of Transit Windsor Tunnel Bus

A slight delay in the return of the Transit Windsor tunnel bus.

The service was set to resume trips between Windsor and Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 20 but the return date has been pushed to Nov. 27.

The Tunnel Bus operates a short route through downtown Detroit, seven days a week, before returning to Windsor.

The cross-border bus service has been shutdown since March 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic hit due to restrictions on cross border travel.

Tyson Cragg, Executive Director of Transit Windsor, says Transit continues to get buses ready for service.

"We are excited to get it running," says Cragg. "I mean it's kind of a signature part of our service and we've been without it for over two and a half years now and finally at the point now we're the conditions are right for us to get it back up and running."

He says Transit is still chipping away at final training requirements.

"We had a couple of hiccups there with training in the beginning just in terms of getting it started but got that well on our way and we'll have everybody ready to roll for the launch date," says Cragg. "We originally had a target for the 20th but then we realized, it gets into training and equipment issue that we were not going to have a sufficient level of equipment or bodies, drivers for that matter to do it that date. So we pushed it back a week with some of the training hiccups we had but we will be ready to roll for November 27."

Buses leave from Windsor International Transit Centre at 300 Chatham St. W. on a regular schedule.

The fare will be $7.50 one way or $15 round trip - Canadian or US.

On the return trip to Windsor, the bus stops at Caesars Windsor, prior to arriving at the bus terminal.

Transit Windsor says the Special Events bus with service to Little Caesars, Comerica Park and Ford Field is suspended until the new year.

— with files from AM800's Rusty Thomson and Rob Hindi