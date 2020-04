A very small increase in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex.

The local health unit is reporting 314 confirmed cases.

That's a jump of only three cases compared to Sunday afternoon where the count was at 311 cases.

23 cases have been resolved and there have been eight deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, 2,358 individuals have been tested with 266 tests still pending.

The local numbers are as of 8am Monday morning,