Slight surge in COVID-19 cases at Windsor Regional Hospital

A COVID-19 reminder from the president and CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital.

David Musyj is reminding the community, the pandemic is not over.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Musyj says the hospital is seeing a slight bump in patients coming to the emergency department and testing positive for COVID-19.

He adds there is also a slight increase in the number of patients admitted with the virus.

Musyj says place like China and the United Kingdom are experiencing surges in cases and hospitalizations.

"The UK has predicted our waves five out of five times," he says. "They are going through an increase in COVID, not only cases but hospitalizations and one would have to assume, it's going to be six for six."

Musyj says all the trends from the previous five waves are starting up again.

"I know we're all sick and tired of this but we have a job to do and that's to protect our community and protect our most vulnerable and protect the patients and staff coming to the hospital and we have to pay attention to this stuff," he says. "We can't ignore it just because some people might say COVID's over, move on, it's the {March} 21st, masks are off. We can't ignore it, it's there."

Musyj adds health officials are monitoring the Omicron sub-variant (B2 variant) and they're looking at projections for the next two to four weeks.

The Omicron sub-variant was first detected last November.