Slovak Villa Donates $50K to Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation

A $50,000 donation to the Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation (WRH) will help treat babies with Jaundice.

The Slovak Villa of Windsor presented the cheque at the hospital's Met Campus Friday.

According to the release, the money will purchase a bilipaddle machine that uses a phototherapy system to treat an infant for the disease while in a caregiver's arms.

Jaundice is common in newborns and makes a baby's skin and the whites of the eyes turn yellow.