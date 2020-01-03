Slow Time for Donations at the Downtown Mission

The Director of Food Services at the Downtown Mission says donations drop in January and February.

Laurie Musson says December is a busy month for donations, but they do die down early in the new year.

She says shelves become bare and she has to get creative with her budget to purchase some items.

"January and February we see a huge drop in donations because everybody is dealing with their own bills for Christmas and we kind of go to the bank of everybody's minds because at Christmas everybody wants to do something right but after that just goes right down," says Musson. "So that's when we'll see our shelves get very bare."

Musson says there are a few key items needed at the mission's food bank.

"We're always looking of peanut butter, cereal, can meats and anything the kids can use for school like juice boxes, snacks, can fruits that have low sugar," says Musson.

Musson says the mission's food bank usually serves 1400 families per month but served 1200 in December.

Rick Rose of Keller Williams Lifestyle Realty donated $2500 worth of food to the Downtown Mission this morning.

He made a similar donation prior to Christmas.