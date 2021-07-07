Small Break on the way from Heat and Humidity

The heat and humidity is slowly coming to an end in Windsor-Essex, for now.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Gerald Cheng, tells AM800 News, we still have to deal with it Wednesday.

"We still have a sort of hot day but not quite heat warning criteria for today but with the heat and humidity that has been building up, of course that leads to thunderstorms."

The current temperatures in the low 30s isn't too far off from the seasonal highs of around 28 degrees, according to Cheng. "But of course it has been above seasonal and that's why there was a heat warning," he says. "For those people that don't have air conditioning it can be quite stifling and quite uncomfortable and could lead to heat injuries."

Cheng says there will be some more comfortable days on the way.

"But certainly we know that there is a lot of summer left and this won't be the last heat event for southwestern Ontario."

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and a daytime high of 30 but feeling like 38 with the humidex.

— With files from AM800's Rob Hindi