Small Businesses in Windsor Petition to Open During Lockdown

A local petition is asking the province to allow small businesses to open through the lockdown.

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association started the online petition over the weekend.

Chairperson Brian Yeomans says if small businesses follow COVID-19 restrictions they can operate just as safely as big-box stores.

"There's a level of unfairness being dealt to them and I can sense their frustration and understand their frustration," he added.

He says small businesses have been bending over backwards to meet requirements from the province since the pandemic began.

"Yet they're still being put in a position where they're getting shut down and yet big box stores are still allowed to exercise their right to do the same things they've always done and it's not really fair," he says.

Yeomans says curbside pick-up isn't going to work for every small business.

"Some of them are able to curbside pick-up, others, unless they have an online presence, it makes it more difficult because you can't just guess," says Yeomans.

The petition posted to change.org has already gathered more than 2,000 signatures.

Windsor-Essex heads into the grey lockdown level of the province's COVID-19 response framework Monday at 12:01 a.m.