Small but Vocal Rally Held Outside of the Ford Plant

Members of the Windsor and District Labour Council along with striking teachers had hopes of meeting Premier Doug Ford.

They held a small rally outside of the Ford Plant, Seminole entrance for an hour Tuesday afternoon.

They were holding signs and flags and wanted to talk to the premier about education cuts.

Local labour council president Brian Hogan is a retired teacher.

He says Ford is not for the people.

"How could you be for the people when the first thing you do is attack the most vulnerable so labour movement, moms and dads, ordinary citizens don't think the Ford government is on the right track and anytime they're in this area, we'll say so and I'm sure that's happened across the entire province," says Hogan.

He adds Ford continues to make cuts but says he's spending money in the province.

"It's the classic right wing agenda, you beat up everybody and then you come with a couple dollars here and there to try and say see I'm actually a new guy, my government is nice," says Hogan.

About 20 people attended the rally.

While the rally was going on, many drivers passed by honking their horns to show their support.