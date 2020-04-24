Small Demonstration Calls for Ontario to Re-Open Amid COVID-19

A small group of people are asking the provincial government to, in their words, end the shutdown.

Four people gathered at the corner of Ottawa Street and Walker Road in Windsor and are calling for businesses to be re-opened.

Constance Thomson tells AM800 News she is out to raise awareness.

"And to get people to rethinking the situation and maybe get some activism going so that we can make the government respond to our concerns about no plan to reopen Ontario," says Thomson.

She tells AM800 News that she considers all businesses essential.

"All businesses are as essential obviously as the LCBO and you can look at Sweden and they didn't lock down, they’re doing measures to social distance but they kept all their businesses open," says Thomson. "Right now they do have a little bit higher death toll in their long-term care homes but I think as time goes on you’re going to see that happen across the world."

Thomson doesn't believe COVID-19 warrants shutting down the economy.

"We have people dying from traffic accidents, we don’t shut down all the cars from that," she says. "The flu is devastating, yeah people die, and people die every year from that. This is just another virus, something that takes out people and eventually we’re all going to die but we don't just shut down the economy and not care about the socio-economic factors."

Ontario is under a state of emergency until at least May 6, 2020

— With files from AM800's Rob Hindi