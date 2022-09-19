Small group of residents remember Queen Elizabeth II outside of city hall

The City of Windsor is marking the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

A public viewing of the Queen's funeral took place outside City Hall Square Monday morning with a large screen and some chairs set up for residents to take in the historic event.

Taylor Appler braved the rainy weather and attended the public viewing.

He says with the passing of the head of state, he felt it was important to attend, to appreciate all that we have.

"I think I live in a very great country and my parents and grandparents have instilled that in me and the head of state for 70-years has just passed and that's important to be here I think," says Appler. "To be grateful and I think that's a duty as a citizen to be gracious for everything we have."

Cameron Beggs was among those in the crowd and says it was a beautiful service.

"Obviously a great way to commemorate her majesty who spent all of her life and service to our country, to the commonwealth," says Beggs. "Just it's important because she is an embodiment of so many values of not only faith as the head of the church of England but also duty."

There will be a public memorial service at All Saints Anglican Church downtown this evening starting at 6 p.m.

The service will also be shown on the large screen outside of city hall.

City Hall is closed today, along with the 311 call centre.

There is no change in municipal garbage or recycling collection today and Transit Windsor is operating on a normal Monday schedule.

350 City Hall Square is open for those who want to sign the condolence book until 4:30 p.m.