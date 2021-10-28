Small protest, big lines as Chick-fil-A opens in Windsor

A big line-up Thursday for the grand opening of Chick-fil-A in Windsor.

The fast food restaurant is now operating at 3060 Howard Ave. near Devonshire Mall.

Eddy Lupas was in line at 4 a.m. and says he and his two friends spent around $700 combined on their order.

"We don't get that claim as the first one's there, but I think we have the largest order to claim, that's good," he says. "A lot of spicey deluxes, original chicken sandwiches, shakes, stuff like that."

Eddy Lupas (driving) leaves the drive-thru following the grand opening of Chick-fil-A in Windsor. Lauzon and his two friends spent nearly $700 combined on food at the restaurant at 3060 Howard Ave. Oct. 28, 2021 (Photo by Rob Hindi)

Hunter Brown was one of the first at the take-out counter and says he came for the chicken sandwiches.

"I love Popeye's, I love Wendy's. So I figured I'll come try there's and see which one is the best one in Windsor," says Brown.

Nick Lauzon was in a group with Brown and was excited to try the food.

"I got a chicken sandwich combo and a cookies and cream milkshake. Got to sample the menu, plus I like chicken sandwiches, figured I try to place first time here. Not bad," says Lauzon.

Nick Lauzon (in the black jacket), Hunter Brown (in the red plaid shirt) and two unidentified friends leave Chick-fil-A in Windsor. They were first in line at the take-out counter when the restaurant held its grand opening at its new location at 3060 Howard Ave. Oct. 28, 2021 (Photo by Rob Hindi)

There were a handful of demonstrators protesting out front of the restaurant Thursday morning.

In a social media post, they claim the CEO of Chick-fil-A is a homophobe and transphobe organization.

They're asking the community not to support businesses that violate human rights and dignity.

Three people protest outside the grand opening of the new Chick-fil-A restaurant at 3060 Howard Ave. in Windsor. Oct. 28, 2021 (Photo by Rob Hindi)

The company did issue a statement saying "Chick-fil-A does not have a political or social agenda and more than 200,000 people from different backgrounds and beliefs represent the Chick-fil-A brand."

"Everyone is welcome at Chick-fil-A Devonshire and we respect people's rights to share their opinions. We're excited to serve the Windsor-Essex community and hope everyone enjoys their first Chick-fil-A experience with our great-tasting food and remarkable service," said Jordan Schmidt, Operator of Chick-fil-A Devonshire.

In honour of the new restaurant opening, Chick-fil-A has donated US$25,000 to UHC – Hub of Opportunities, an organization that offers 26 programs and services to support the un/under-employed and those experiencing hardship in the Windsor-Essex Community.

150 full and part-time employees have been hired by the company.

With files from Rusty Thomson