Small Turnout for Student Walk-Out at UWindsor

Some post secondary education students in Windsor and across the province have had enough.

They held student walk-outs on Wednesday to fight cuts to education in Ontario.

At the University of Windsor, about 30 students and supporters participated in the walk-out.

They gathered at the CAW Courtyard, holding signs, chanting and listening to speeches.

The rally was organized by "Students Against Ford."

Windsor Chapter President Amanda Skocic says her group wants the Ford government along with the university to phase out tuition fees for all students.

She says they also want to uphold students' rights to organize.

"We really want to see an investment in education, not cuts to education," says Skocic. "We want to have a free, fair accessible publicly funded education that's accessible to all students because right now tuition fees are really making a barrier to get education and we believe education is our fundamental right."

About 30 students at the University of Windsor speak out against cuts to education in Ontario, November 6 2019 (Photo by AM800's Rob Hindi)

Skocic believes students can make a difference.

"The students are feeling like I think change is going to come," says Skocic. "I think that a lot of us having fighting this battle for along time and the people always win."

She says the students also want a government lobby strategy to oppose the cuts and charges to post-secondary education.

Skocic says there will be more rallies and demonstrations in the near future.