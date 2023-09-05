Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit 'All Star,' dies at 56

LOS ANGELES - Steve Harwell, the longtime frontman of the Grammy-nominated pop rock band Smash Mouth, has died.

He was 56.

The band's manager, Robert Hayes, says Harwell "passed peacefully and comfortably" on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends at his home in Boise, Idaho.

Hayes says Harwell died of acute liver failure.

Smash Mouth released two platinum albums, the ska-fueled 1997's "Fush Yu Mang" and 1999's "Astro Lounge," featuring some of the band's biggest hits, including the platinum single "All Star." That appeared in the movie "Shrek," alongside the band's cover of the Monkees' "I'm a Believer."

The band's other hits include "Walkin' on the Sun" and "Then the Morning Comes."