Smile Cookie Week is back in Support of Children's' Charities

Smile Cookie Week is back to raise money for local children's' charities.

Tim Hortons will donate 100 per cent of the proceeds from every smile cookie sold in Windsor-Essex for the annual fundraiser starting Monday.

This year's campaign will support the John McGivney Children's Centre (JMCC) and the W.E. Care for Kids Foundation.

John McGivney Children's Centre CEO Jessica Sartori says the money will support therapy and recreation programs.

"We do children's' physio therapy, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy and more," she says. "Different kinds of creative programs and movement programs that really help contribute to socializing and physical and emotional health as well. We're really excited."

She hopes everyone gets involved and shares their smile on social media.

"We're really looking forward to seeing all of the pictures with Smile Cookies. We just ask that everybody enjoy a cookie and we hope that you'll smile with us," she says.

Just over $161,000 was raised for the W.E. Care for Kids Foundation in 2019.

The event had record year, raising $9.8-million nationwide.

Smile Cookies are available from Sept. 14-20.