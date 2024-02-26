Smoke expected in west Windsor as prescribed burns to be undertaken in Ojibway Prairie Complex

Residents in the Windsor's west end are being given a heads up from city officials that they could see smoke this month.

This as prescribed burns are expected to be undertaken in the Ojibway Prairie Complex, specifically in areas around Ojibway Park, Spring Garden Natural Area and Tallgrass Prairie Heritage Park.

These areas will be closed during the burns, and it is recommended that nearby neighbours keep windows closed when smoke is in the air.

In a news release, the city states prescribed burns have been safely used as an effective management tool for Windsor's tallgrass prairie and oak savannah ecosystems for 40 years.

Continued burning is necessary to maintain a healthy and diverse ecosystem in the Ojibway Prairie area, which is the largest stand of tallgrass prairie still remaining in Ontario.

