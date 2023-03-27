Smoke's Poutinerie opening soon in downtown Windsor
Something new for downtown Windsor.
Smoke's Poutinerie is set to open in May on University Avenue West between Pelissier Street and Ouellette Avenue.
Chief Entertainment Officer Ryan Smolkin says the poutinerie has been looking to open in Windsor for about a decade.
He says the closest location in southwestern Ontario is in London.
Smolkin says they're pumped to come to Windsor.
"When you're looking at southwestern Ontario where like every other single city that we can go to there and then now is the time, it's time to conquer Windsor, it's time to take it baby," says Smolkin.
He says Smoke's locations are always in the downtown, in the urban core with nightlife.
"18 to 25, it's like the midnight to 4am on the Friday, Saturday nights that has always been our core target and this place, this location 88 University Avenue West just hits that," he says.
Nabil Farag is the franchisee for Smoke’s Poutinerie Windsor and says he's been waiting to bring the franchise to Windsor for more than three years.
"I like to give the people of Windsor, I like to give entertaining food to people of the Windsor because I live in Windsor and I love Windsor," says Farag.
Farag says the location on University Avenue West makes sense because it's close to university and college campuses, Caesars Windsor and the river.
During the first half of the week, the poutinerie will be open from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m.
On Thursday's it will be open from 11 a.m. until 3 a.m.
Friday's and Saturday's it will be open from 11 a.m. until 4 a.m.
The company's website states "Smoke’s Poutinerie is the World’s Largest & Original Poutinerie offering a broad menu exclusive to poutine."
It goes on to say, "Smoke’s Poutinerie has taken the Iconic Canadian dish of Fries, Cheese Curd and Gravy and has created an entirely new food category complete with unlimited variations of topping ingredients to choose from."