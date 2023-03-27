Smoke's Poutinerie opening soon in downtown Windsor

Something new for downtown Windsor.

Smoke's Poutinerie is set to open in May on University Avenue West between Pelissier Street and Ouellette Avenue.

Chief Entertainment Officer Ryan Smolkin says the poutinerie has been looking to open in Windsor for about a decade.

He says the closest location in southwestern Ontario is in London.

Smolkin says they're pumped to come to Windsor.

"When you're looking at southwestern Ontario where like every other single city that we can go to there and then now is the time, it's time to conquer Windsor, it's time to take it baby," says Smolkin.

He says Smoke's locations are always in the downtown, in the urban core with nightlife.

"18 to 25, it's like the midnight to 4am on the Friday, Saturday nights that has always been our core target and this place, this location 88 University Avenue West just hits that," he says.