Smoky haze blanketing US, Canada could last for days as wildfires rage, winds won't budge

NEW YORK - With weather systems expected to hardly budge, the smoky blanket billowing across the U.S. and Canada from wildfires in Quebec and Nova Scotia should persist into Thursday and possibly the weekend.

That means at least another day, or more, of a dystopian-style detour that's chased players from ballfields, actors from Broadway stages, delayed thousands of flights, and sparked a resurgence in mask wearing and remote work, all while raising concerns about the health effects of prolonged exposure to such bad air.

U.S. National Weather Service meteorologist Bryan Ramsey says the weather system that's driving the great Canadian-American smoke out "will probably be hanging around at least for the next few days."