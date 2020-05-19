Smooth Resumption of Production at Windsor Assembly Plant

Production has resumed at the Windsor Assembly Plant after being down for about eight weeks due to COVID-19.

Workers now have to go through daily screenings before going into the plant with the addition of plastic dividers between work stations. Face masks and safety glasses are also mandatory inside.

"We had approximately 2,000 employees who made their way through six tents that we have set up in our parking lot, part of our daily health screening assessment," says FCA Canada Head of Human Resources Jacqueline Oliva.

Speaking to AM800 News on her lunch break, this plant employee who chose to remain anonymous says it was good to be back at work.

"Seems to be running pretty smooth,” she says. “Everyone is keeping their distance and wearing a mask."

She also said things were going well inside the plant.

"[I was] a little bit nervous on how things were going to go entering the plant and what is going to be different, but it seems to be running pretty smoothly," she said.

According to Oliva the mood inside the plant was positive and she admits it will be a bit of an adjustment but operations seemed to be running smoothly on the first day.