Snoop Dogg launches coffee line

(Los Angeles, CA) -- Snoop Dogg is launching a new coffee line.

The hip hop entrepreneur has put out a press release saying he's partnered with an Indonesian coffee maker to launch a new line called INDOxyz, which he calls "a premium lifestyle coffee brand created for and inspired by the next generation" of innovators.

The rapper said his relationship with coffee goes way back.

Snoop said, on "the many long nights in the studio making hit after hit, coffee provided the fuel which kept us going."

He called his new brand "the best tasting Indonesian coffee" and said it would change the industry.

