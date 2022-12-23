Snow and blowing snow expected throughout Friday

The first winter storm of the season has hit Windsor-Essex, and it's expected to cause issues throughout the day Friday and into Saturday.

All of southern Ontario is under some sort of warning due to the system passing through.

Five to 10 centimetres of snow are expected today, with a gusty southwest wind this morning.

Weather Network Meteorologist Doug Gillham says the big story for our area is the wind.

"The winds will continue to ramp up as it goes through the day. We're going to see wind gusts as high as 80km/h to 100km/h later this morning and through the afternoon. And those high winds will continue through the night and into Saturday as well. It's a long duration snow event," he said.

Gillham says most places around Windsor and Essex County should see around 10 cm of snow, and it could get as high as 15 cm, but the mess will be a result of the wind.

"It's not about how much snow falls, I expect most people won't really know how much snow fell because there will be so much blowing and drifting snow," he continued. "Of course the concern in open areas is that it doesn't take much snow to cause white outs when the winds are blowing that hard."

He says the wind chill is another part of the story, with the temperature feeling like minus 24 overnight into Saturday.

Gillham adds that the light snow will continue to steadily fall throughout today.

"And then the flurries continue through Saturday, while the wind slowly winds down as we go through the weekend. Saturday, Christmas Eve, still a blustery day with winds gusting to 60km/h and maybe even at times up to 80km/h."

A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries is currently forecast for Sunday, which should be the last bit of snow the region sees during this current cold snap.