Snow and Leaf Angels Program returns to Tecumseh

The Town of Tecumseh is looking for volunteers for this year's Snow and Leaf Angels Program.

Snow and Leaf Angel volunteers are paired up with seniors and persons with physical disabilities living in the town to help with clearing snow and leaves from sidewalks and driveways for those in need of assistance.

Last year, 37 volunteers in the program cleared snow and leaves for over 50 residents in need of help throughout the town.

Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara says it's one of his favourite programs held throughout the community.

He says it's a great way for high school students to complete their 40 hours of community service.

"It's a great opportunity for them to fulfill those requirements by helping those of our seniors that require additional help to make sure that their snow is removed and also bagging leaves," he says. "But any volunteers in the community are welcome."

McNamara says a notice will be sent to those volunteering to let them know when to go out to help.

"Usually a snow storm, or snow that'll be accumulated, we obviously send notices to the volunteers," says McNamara. "We provide them with the required equipment, scrapers, for them to go out and deliver. Some of them, they bring their own."