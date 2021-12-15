Snow plows in Chatham-Kent to be named Anita Shovel and Gordie Plow

The top names have been announced in a contest to name a dozen new snow plows in Chatham-Kent.

Anita Shovel received the most votes with 436, followed by 400 votes for Gordie Plow and the Blizzard of Oz with 340 votes.

Over 5,300 votes were cast to name the 12 snowplows in a contest sponsored by Chatham-Kent Infrastructure and Engineering Services and WINMAR Property Restoration Specialists.

The other plows will be named Darth Blader, Pillsbury Plowboy, Sled Zepplin, Buzz Ice-Clear, Qunuk (Inuit word for snowflake), Flurrious George, School's Not Cancelled, Snobi One Kenobi and Sleetwood Mac.

More than 1,000 names were submitted by local residents and that number was pared down to 25 for voting purposes.

WINMAR is sponsoring the cost of the signs which will be placed on the vehicles throughout Chatham-Kent in January.

Mayor Darrin Canniff said public response to the contest was so great that the number of winners was doubled.

"We had originally planned to have one plow per ward but when we saw the interest and the level of creativity in submitting names, we decided to double the number of winners" he said.

The winners are:

Anita Shovel with 436 votes

Gordie Plow (400)

Blizzard of Oz (340)

Darth Blader (271)

Pillsbury Plowboy (266)

Sled Zepplin (256)

Buzz Ice-Clear (251)

Qunuk (Inuit word for snowflake) (243)

Flurrious George (236)

School's Not Cancelled (194)

Snobi One Kenobi (192)

Sleetwood Mac (189)