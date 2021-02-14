Snowfall Warning Issued for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent

Up to 25cm of snow could be on the way for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for both regions Sunday.

Environment Canada says two rounds of precipitation will make their way into the region with the first arriving overnight into Monday morning — a second storm is likely to come through the region Monday night into Tuesday.

According to the release, anywhere from 15 to 25 cm of snow is expected when all is said and done.