Snowmobiles Stolen from a Property in Lakeshore

Lakeshore OPP is asking for the public's help in finding a pair of snowmobiles.

Police say a trailer containing two snowmobiles was stolen from a property in Lakeshore on Wednesday.

Investigators have located the trailer, but the snowmobiles are still missing.

Provincial police are asking residents to keep an eye out for a yellow 2006 Ski-Doo MXZ and an orange 2005 Artic Cat FZ.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP's Lakeshore Detachment or Crime Stoppers anonymously.