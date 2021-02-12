Snowy week could be on the way for Windsor-Essex

There are snowstorms brewing, even as we look out upon our fields that are already white.

A small system is dropping snow on us Friday night with 2 to 5 cm expected by Saturday morning, but there are bigger things on the horizon.

Doug Gilham is a meteorologist at The Weather Network. He tells The Afternoon News there's an active pattern in the next week, but no blockbuster storms headed our way.

"We will be clipped by a few systems that will give us nuisance or, if you like beneficial amounts of snow, several times over the next week. So, several system on the way."

He says the next system comes in Monday where we could pick up a few more centimetres and a major system moving in Tuesday:

"This will be a major winter storm right from the Gulf of Mexico all the way up into the northeastern states. We're going to get clipped by that. There's still some uncertainty in the exact storm track which will be the key to how much snow we get. At this point it looks like 5 to 10 cm."

There is some good news to look forward to later this month, according to Gilham.



"After another week of classic mid-winter weather, going into the final week of February, the pattern relaxes and we go into some milder weather for the last week of the month."

Gilham says it won't be the end of winter, but the last week of February will give us a little time to thaw out.