So far so good at Caesars Windsor since the casino re-opened just over a month a go amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dana Dunphy is the Chairperson for Unifor Local 444, which represents the workers, and says the people who are coming in are excited, but things still aren't where they should be.

"Our capacity here is 10,000 people and 50 people is a drop in the bucket," she says. "So we're optimistic, we're hopeful that at some point they'll expand those restrictions of 50 to a more realistic number based on our building size and we can get more customers in here and get more workers back to work."

As of now, Dunphy says guests are still invite-only.

"We still currently have the no table restriction put upon us by the government and there's a limited number of slot machines based on the six-foot physical distancing restriction that has been put in place."

When it comes to safety, Dunphy says there have been no complaints by employees or guests that she knows of.

"If they get the invite to come to the casino, I encourage them to come," she says. "There are more protocols in our casino today than there are anywhere in the community in our entire region. There are more steps in place for safety than you will find in any grocery store or any retail store anywhere."

As of now, approximatley 195 union workers out of 2,300 are back to work.

In a statement to AM800 News, Caesars Windsor managment thanked AM800 News for reaching out, adding it would not be conducting interviews at this time.