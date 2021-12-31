So far, so good for Bright Lights Windsor

The return of Bright Lights Windsor is being seen as a major success after being cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The holiday lights began three weeks ago at Jackson Park to a great turn out according to Michelle Staadegaard, the Manager of Culture and Events for the City of Windsor.

Staadegaard says the event is still busy even after Christmas.

"It keeps steady really all throughout the rest of the season," says Staadegaard. "We do see it go down a little bit when the kids go back to school but really its a great way to be able to get out, have a walk at the park and enjoy the lights, even if you've seen it a few times, you can come back again."

Bright Lights Windsor, December 6, 2019. (Kristylee Varley / AM800 News)

She is happy to see everyone enjoying the lights and says it's been a great time for vendors to showcase their work.

"For us to be able to see the joy on peoples faces and kids literally running up to something that makes them really excited or a parent or an adult doing the same thing, it really does bring us joy, it makes it all worth the work that goes into it and the commitment that we put towards it as well," she says.

Staadegaard says there is still time to visit the park.

"Please come out, even if you've come out before, come out again," says Staadegaard. "It's a great opportunity to get some exercise, get some fresh air and be with your family. As well be kind to the other people that are there and enjoy Bright Lights. We really are happy to host it again this year."

Bright Lights Windsor wraps up on January 9 and runs every night from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Bright Lights at Jackson Park. January 4, 2019 (Courtesy of Holly Ing / Bell Media)