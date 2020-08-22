So Far So Good for Downtown Windsor's Farmers Market

Downtown Windsor's Farmers Market is half way through its season, and has been thriving in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

General Manager Steve Green admits there was a lot of uncertainty when restrictions began to contain the disease.

He says volunteers stepped up to ensure more than 40 vendors could operate safely.

"When we first started, of course we started with stanchions and one way traffic and gate keepers at the entrance capping the number of people that were in the market at one time," he says.

Green says shoppers deserve a lot of credit for allowing the market to continue.

"We're very happy with how the general public has been respecting rules put in place for COVID-19, respecting one another and making the farmers market a great success," added Green.

He says Stage Three will see some of the more popular features of the market return.

"We're reintroducing our patio, so there will be a roped off patio area with volunteers there to sanitize the tables and make sure there's no movement from table to table inside the patio area," he says.

The market runs every Saturday on Pelissier Street at Maiden Lane from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi