So Far So Good for Open Air Weekends in Amherstburg: DiCarlo

Open Air Weekends just passed the midway point for this year's run in Amherstburg.

The town began closing downtown streets over weekends to allow for extended patios and sidewalk sales to help businesses fight through the COVID-19 pandemic last summer.

Even with restriction slowly lifting across Essex County, the town kicked off a second summer on June 11.

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo says the latest rules have allowed the town to add things like children's programming that have proved to be quite popular.

"It's been very successful, I think, considering people have been isolating at home for quite a few months," he says. "I think people are just excited to get out."

Some businesses didn't see the benefit of closing downtown streets last year.

DiCarlo says it's impossible to please everyone, but so far, the majority of business owners are pleased.

"We have made adjustments this year to try and find some common ground," he says. "At the end of the day people are enjoying all the programing and that means more business for all the businesses down there."

He says there's been a great turn out every weekend.

"I can tell you from being down there that everyone loves this event and they'd like to see it continue well past the pandemic," he added.

The event runs every Friday from 4 p.m. to 11 p. m. and from 4 p.m. Saturday through Sunday at 11 p.m.

Open Air Weekends are expected to wrap up on Sept. 27.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi.