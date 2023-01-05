'So much more than just a police officer': Slain OPP constable remembered at funeral

Const. Greg Pierzchala enjoyed nature, was a fan of art, excelled at his job as a new police officer and above all, loved protecting his family and the communities he served.

Loved ones, friends and fellow officers gathered in Barrie Wednesday for the funeral of Constable Greg Pierzchala.

The 28-year-old Ontario Provincial Police constable was killed in a shooting ambush last week after responding to a call about a vehicle in a ditch near the community of Hagersville.

Constable Pierzchala was described as someone who enjoyed nature, was a fan of art, excelled at his job as a new police officer and above all, loved protecting his family and the communities he served.

Justyna Pierzchala said her older brother died a hero and lived as an inspiration.

Police have said Pierzchala had been a provincial officer for just over a year and had been notified hours before his death that he had passed his 10-month probation period.

He was also previously a member of the Canadian Armed Forces and a constable at the provincial legislature.

Grzegorz Pierzchala seen in this undated photo was killed in a shooting near Hagersville, Ont. on Dec. 27, 2022. (Supplied)

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who joined the hundreds of officers in attendance at the Sadlon Arena in the officer's hometown, said the death highlighted the difficulties of the job.

Ford said "This brave young man died just two days after Christmas," adding, it's yet another difficult reminder that the job of a police officer is one of total commitment.

Court documents show 25-year-old Randall McKenzie, one of two people accused in the attack on Pierzchala had been denied bail in an unrelated case involving a number of assault and weapons charges months before the shooting, but was released after a review.

A warrant was issued for his arrest when he failed to show up for a court date in August, the documents show.

Pierzchala's brother Michal said his sibling was aware of the risks of the job but chose to serve nonetheless.

He also said his brother, who visited the family home every week, would always make it a point of saying a proper goodbye to his loved ones when he left.