Soapbox Derby racing coming to Harrow

Soapbox Derby racing will be coming to streets of Harrow this Saturday, June 24 in a partnership between the Town of Essex and the Rotary Club of Harrow.

Families are invited out for a day of fun that will include a bouncy castle and kid-friendly entertainment.

All vehicles/racers must meet the following regulations:

-Open to individuals 6 to 16 years of age

-Vehicle must be no wider than 36 inches

-Vehicle must be no longer than 7 feet

-Vehicle must be at least 6 inches off ground

-Vehicle cannot be taller than 36 inches

-Car and driver must weigh less than 200lbs combined

-Vehicle must have 4 wheels and working brakes

-All drivers must have a helmet (bicycle, hockey, atv, etc.)

Registration will begin around 8 a.m.

Ray Fischer, treasurer, Rotary Club of Harrow, says any youth between the ages of six and 16 that currently has a soapbox car, and has raced before is welcome to register and participate.

"They can race. There's races in the morning then they break. Then there's the finals that are in the afternoon. I think it concludes around 2 o'clock."

He says the track will be about a block long.

"It's King Street which from Walker people that are coming into Harrow, it will be right at Walker. King Street will be closed westerly to just past Victoria Street. So it will be pretty much a block long the track. There will be pit areas."

He says time permitting at the end of the event, kids who are interested in soapbox cars will be allowed to drive one.

"There will be soapbox cars that they will be able to drive. All they need to do is have their own helmets. All kids need to have their own helmets with them."

Fischer says there will be trophies and prizes available for the winners.

If the weather does not cooperate on Saturday, the rain date is Sunday, June 25. The Town of Essex Facebook and Twitter accounts will provide updates.