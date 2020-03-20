Sobeys Working to Protect Staff and Customers

Sobeys is going a step further in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

The grocery store chain has installed plexiglas shields at cash registers to help protect customers and staff from COVID-19. Store hours will also be reduced from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to allow staff more time for new sanitation protocols and to stock shelves.

According to the company, staff are now being told to wash their hands every 15 minutes and cashiers will disinfect their tills more frequently.

Floor markers will also be added to queuing areas to help customers maintain proper social distancing.

Company's president and CEO, Michael Medline, detailed the changes in a statement posted to the company's Twitter account on Friday.

The Plexiglas shielding was installed at some stores Thursday night and the company said they'll roll out the protection at every store as soon as possible.

AM800 News spoke with staff at local stores in Amherstburg and Lakeshore and sheilds have not been installed at either store but they are expected soon.