Soccer World Pays Respect to Maradona

Tens of thousands of fans have filed past the coffin of Diego Maradona, Argentina's most iconic soccer star.

Thursday's ceremonies at the Argentine presidential mansion mixed head-of-state-like honours with the chaos of a rowdy stadium.

Fans singing soccer anthems formed a line more than 20 blocks long. Some clashed with police when officers tried to cut off the crowd as time for viewing drew short.

Maradona's wooden casket was in the main lobby of the Casa Rosada, covered in an Argentine flag and a No. 10 shirt he famously wore for the national team.

Dozens of other shirts of different soccer teams were thrown onto and around the casket by visitors who passed by in tears.

Maradona died on Wednesday of a heart attack in a house outside Buenos Aires where he had been recovering from a brain operation on Nov. 3.



with files from (The Associated Press)