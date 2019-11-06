Social Media Expert Gives In-Your-Face Message to Students
A social media expert has given students at a Windsor catholic elementary school a scolding when it comes to social media.
Paul Davis spoke to students in Grades 4 to 8 at St. Gabriel School Wednesday afternoon about the risks and dangers of the internet.
He has more than 27 years in IT expertise and has made presentations to over 560,000 students from Grade 4 - 12 in Canada and the U.S.
He emphasized there should be two rules at home and parents are failing them.
"No tech in the bedroom, it is a no-tech zone, computers, i-pods, i-pads, tablets have no business in your child's bedroom at home because with the gift that you have given them called curiosity. Curiosity in their bedroom by themselves connected to the internet is a recipe for danger," he warns. "Number two, if they are not 13-years-old, they are not to be on social media."
Instagram, Snapchat and Tik Tok are three platforms that should be avoided for youth under the age of 13.
When he asked students from Grades 4 to 6 at St. Gabriel School how many of them used technology in the bedroom, the majority raised their hands.
About half of them, also had a cell phone.
"My message to parents — take an interest in what your child is doing online, please. It is your child," he says.
Although some adults don't understand social media, he says it shouldn't stop them from paying attention.
"You are not going to allow a child to drive a car and give them the keys unless of course, they have gone for lessons or maybe you are a driver and you have taught them how you drive," he says. "It is the same thing with social media, you may not like it, you may not want it, but you have to understand it."
Parents are invited to hear from Paul Davis Wednesday, November 6th at 6:30pm at St. Gabriel.
For parents, he says adults should remove their date of birth, education and jobs from Facebook and never post while on vacation as it opens the door for residential break-ins.
He also suggests having no phones at the dinner table.