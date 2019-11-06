Social Media Expert Gives In-Your-Face Message to Students

A social media expert has given students at a Windsor catholic elementary school a scolding when it comes to social media.

Paul Davis spoke to students in Grades 4 to 8 at St. Gabriel School Wednesday afternoon about the risks and dangers of the internet.

He has more than 27 years in IT expertise and has made presentations to over 560,000 students from Grade 4 - 12 in Canada and the U.S.

He emphasized there should be two rules at home and parents are failing them.

"No tech in the bedroom, it is a no-tech zone, computers, i-pods, i-pads, tablets have no business in your child's bedroom at home because with the gift that you have given them called curiosity. Curiosity in their bedroom by themselves connected to the internet is a recipe for danger," he warns. "Number two, if they are not 13-years-old, they are not to be on social media."

Instagram, Snapchat and Tik Tok are three platforms that should be avoided for youth under the age of 13.

When he asked students from Grades 4 to 6 at St. Gabriel School how many of them used technology in the bedroom, the majority raised their hands.

About half of them, also had a cell phone.

"My message to parents — take an interest in what your child is doing online, please. It is your child," he says.