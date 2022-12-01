Socks and Bottoms campaign looking for socks and underwear donations

People across Windsor-Essex are being called on for socks and underwear.

The Socks and Bottoms campaign is a joint project involving the Rotary Clubs of Windsor-Essex with the goal of collecting socks, underwear, diapers, adult incontinence products, and toilet paper for over 32 local agencies in need.

Committee Chair Ellie Weese says these items are not things that people think about donating to food banks.

"Those little things that make a difference, a warm pair of socks, some new underwear every year. That makes a difference, it makes you feel good." she says.

Weese says some of these personal products are things most people probably take for granted.

"The issue of people needing more things and having to choose between how they spend their money, getting groceries, and getting things, it's harder to make those dollars stretch. We help those in need, the homeless, families, new Canadians," she says.

The campaign will also be accepting donations of gloves, hats, and sleeping bags to further assist those experiencing homelessness or living in extreme poverty.

Weese says a couple of the items are in high demand.

"This year a big need is underwear. If people are saying what out of those things do you need the most? Underwear all sizes, children, adults, male, female, that is a big need," she adds.

Donations can be dropped off at 1508 Walker Rd. anytime during regular business hours from now until Dec. 20.

Donations will also be collected during the Community Drop Off Day- Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Caboto Club at 2175 Parent Ave. in Windsor.

Donors can drive up to the main doors to drop off donations between the hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(Image courtesy of the Socks and Bottoms campaign)