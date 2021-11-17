Socks and Bottoms community project accepting donations

The Rotary Clubs of Windsor Essex have worked together on the "Socks and Bottoms" community project for over 10 years now, which addresses the need for socks, underwear, diapers, toilet paper and other products for those in need in the community.

Chair of the Rotary Socks and Bottoms Committee, Ellie Brewster, says with the pandemic and increased homelessness the needs are even higher this year.

"These are all things that are very needed but not typically donated, and not things that people can buy used. So, having these new products donated and being available for agencies within our community has been a fantastic initiative."



Last year, they were able to provide over 25 community agencies in Windsor Essex with items to help their clientele.



Brewster says by getting the word out the community in regards to what we do and how they can donate is imperative to make this project successful.

"This year the need is greater, and other agencies have heard about our initiative and have asked us to help them out. So this year is even bigger and we're happy that we're able to reach out and help out various agencies in our community, including out in the county and not just here in the city."



For the next six weeks, organizers will be collecting items and continuing the Rotary tradition of making a donation mountain of items to help the local community.

Brewster says there are a number of options for donating to Socks and Bottoms, including in Windsor.

"We also have the option for people to drop off at U-Haul Moving and Storage of South Walkerville on 1508 Walker Road, and they have been fantastic. Big shoutout to them for donating storage space for us so we can sort and get stuff ready to go out."



Adult and children's socks and underwear as well as toilet paper are especially needed, and cash donations are also welcome as the committee will shop for items in need.

In Kingsville items will be collected up to November 27 at the Kingsville Arena as well at the Kingsville Holiday Parade on Saturday, November 20 at 6:00 p.m. in downtown Kingsville.



The community drop off in Windsor is Saturday, November 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Caboto Club.

Items can be dropped off up until December 15 at the U-Haul Moving and Storage of South Walkerville at the following times:



- Mon to Thur: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

- Fri: 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

- Sat: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

- Sun: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

— with files from The Morning Drive