Softball Stronger at St Clair

The St. Clair College Women's Softball team added three more strong recruits to their 2020 stockpile including Julia Brusseau, Brooklyn Cressman and Paige Ulman.

Brusseau is a 5'5" catcher/outfielder and a product of St. Anne High School pointed academically towards St. Clair's Honours Bachelor of Applied Arts in Social Justice and Legal Studies program.

She played with the Windsor Wildcats club program locally that competed stateside for several championships as well as winning an Ontario provincial title.

Cressman attended Woodstock's Huron Park Secondary School but played club for Up the Middle (UTM), Tavistock and Napanee in her formative years refining her skills at the catcher and corner infield positions. During that time, she garnered attention winning an MVP Award on her way to a Canadian Championship.

Ulman is an outfielder who also plays in the Windsor Wildcats club organization having won a provincial Championship while collecting several MVP awards. The Holy Names grad will be enrolled in St. Clair's Early Childhood Education program this fall.

St. Clair Women's Softball Head Coach Doug Wiseman said about the recruits, "We have addressed the catcher's position with the additions of Julia and Brooke. We put a lot of emphasis on that spot as we run all our defensive plays through them."

with files from Ted Beale/St Clair College