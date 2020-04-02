iHeartRadio
Solcz Family Foundation Donates $100,000 to Unemployed Help Centre

WINDSOR — A major donation to the Unemployed Help Centre in response to COVID-19.

The Solcz Family Foundation has donated $100,000 to the centre which supplies food to the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association and its 15 food banks.

“Food is and will continue to be a huge need in our community during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Solcz Family Foundation is hopeful that our donation will encourage others to give what they can to support local food banks, including non-perishable items, gift cards, or monetary donations," says Kyrsten Solcz, Executive Director from The Solcz Family Foundation.

The money will be used to supply food to area food banks.

