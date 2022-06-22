Solcz Family Foundation Respite Home officially opens in Windsor

The doors are finally open at the Solcz Family Foundation Respite Home in Windsor.

A grand opening was held Wednesday at the 4400 square foot accessible respite home that will cater to families caring for children with disabilities, allowing them to access critical programming and giving children with significant challenges the opportunity to engage in meaningful activities.

Catharine Shanahan, Executive Director of Family Respite Services, says the building has a combination of uses and supports.

"Some kids come and stay overnight for the weekend, some kids come after school for extra support, some kids coming during the summer for a day camp," she says.

The Solcz Family Foundation Respite Home at at 4400 Howard Ave. in Windsor. (Photo by Rob Hindi)

The cost of the $2.2-million home was paid for without any government funding, with $1.75-million collected during a fundraising campaign to build the site at 4400 Howard Ave.

Shawn Allen, President of the Board of Directors for Family Respite Services, says over 100 businesses helped with the fundraising campaign, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When businesses were struggling, they found a way. I couldn't be more humbled by that," he says. "So many businesses were shuttered, you couldn't have family gatherings and trying to fund raise for this event was very, very difficult. But they stuck with us through thick and thin, and here we are."

The organization works with 1,200 families of children with disabilities so that parents can have a break from caring for their child with significant challenges. And at the same time, the children can engage in activities and be social with their peers.

The home is named for the Solcz family, who contributed $725,000 toward the fundraising effort.

