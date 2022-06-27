Sold-out fireworks charity night

500 people will be enjoying the Ford Fireworks from inside St. Clair College Centre for the Arts.

The college is hosting a fireworks charity night in support of Fight Like Mason Foundation.

SCCCA and Campus Partnerships Director Joe D'Angela says the event is sold out.

He says tickets were $15.

"We're pretty excited to hold this event on their behalf, proceeds of ticket sales go directly to the charity so we're whether super excited," D'Angela said.

He says it's great to see a sold-out event.

"The event had a capacity of 500 to which we sold out pretty fast so it's great to see the community engagement in supporting this great organization."

D'Angela says 500 is a comfortable capacity.

"Based on the event we've created and all of the activity stations, holding 500 people in the ballroom is an adequate number."

The viewing takes place inside the Alumni Skyline Ballroom.

It begins at 7 p.m. and includes face painting, balloons, cotton candy, snow cones, a clown and a magic show.

The fireworks set off just after 10 p.m.