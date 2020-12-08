Solid Showing for Saints Fortnite Team

The St. Clair Saints Fortnite team entered the $100k North American collegiate playoffs as the 25th seed and came away with a number 15 finish overall.

The Saints were placed into the stronger of two heats where they faced many top 10 teams.

St Clair's consistent play allowed them to narrowly advance to the finals as the bottom team.

Through the first three games the team was brilliant and found themselves in the top 5 heading into the last 3 games.

The Saints played well but finished in 15th overall out of an original pool of 270 teams from all over North America.

St. Clair College was the only Canadian school to advance to playoffs which easily makes them the top Canadian Fortnite team.

The team consisting of Nicolas "Ciriuhs" Ciri, Jordan "JoMo" Monforton, and Grant "King" Way earned $1000 USD in scholarship prizing.

The team will now take a break for the holidays and then return to competition in January when they will compete in the recently announced $200k PlayVS North American Collegiate League.