Solidarity rally being held in support of laid off workers at Regency Park Long-Term Care Home

A solidarity rally is being planned for Friday morning in support of the long term care workers facing layoffs at Regency Park Long-Term Care Home in downtown Windsor.

According to the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), seven full time employees received layoff notices on September 12, affecting two dietary aides, three personal support workers, one registered nurse, and one registered practical nurse.

CUPE National Representative Suanne Hawkins says grievances on all of the layoff notices were filed and a meeting with the employer was held but no progress was made.

"The employer still stands on the position that they overspent in their budget hiring agency staff and that is the reason for the layoffs."

She says members are frustrated and angry.

"One of the members that has received a layoff notice has 30 years seniority. She has given her career to Regency Park and is very angry that this is how her employer is treating her. And of course they're taking it personally, I don't know how you couldn't after you've given 30 years of your working life to an employer."

Hawkins says she's hoping for a good turnout at the rally.

"We have the healthcare workers conference happening at Caesars Windsor. There's about 300 members here. We're hoping that we'll be able to show the Regency Park members that they have solidarity in numbers with the rest of the people that do the same work that they do across this province."

The rally gets underway at 10:20 a.m. in front of Caesars Windsor. Members will then march to Regency Park at 567 Victoria Avenue.

The home is operated by UniversalCare.

CUPE says the home has beds for 72 residents and employs about 65 staff.

-With files from AM800's Rob Hindi