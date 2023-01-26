Some areas forecasted to receive up to 25 cm of snow by Thursday afternoon

Many parts of southern Ontario are cleaning up from a major winter storm, while snow continues to be in the forecast for parts of eastern Ontario.

Multiple snowfall warnings remain in place, with most regions expected to be digging out from under as much as 20 cm of snow by the time the storm ends Thursday afternoon.

Environment Canada said that by Thursday morning, some areas west of Toronto including Halton, Peel and Hamilton could see up to or just over 25 centimetres of snow, while eastern regions toward Prince Edward County and Kingston could also see accumulations around that amount.

The blast of winter weather prompted several school boards, including York Catholic District School Board, York Region District School Board, Ottawa-Carleton District School Board, and Ottawa Catholic District School Board to cancel buses for Thursday, although schools will remain open.

On Wednesday, Toronto's Pearson International Airport reported that 25 per cent of its departures and 26 per cent of its arrivals were cancelled, amounting to more than 400 departures and arrivals each. By Thursday morning, the number of delayed or cancelled departures had dropped significantly, although there were still dozens of affected arrivals. Ottawa International Airport also reported several cancelled departures Thursday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday it had responded to several crashes in the Greater Toronto Area, with no serious injuries reported.

