Some changes for this year's Labour Day celebration in Windsor

Some changes for this year's Labour Day festivities in Windsor.

The Windsor and District Labour Council has announced a change to the parade route and a location change for the Labour Day celebration.

Michael Malot is the chairperson for the council's Labour Day committee and says this year's parade route will still begin at the union hall on Turner Road but will head west on Tecumseh Road to Parent Avenue.

From Parent Avenue, participants will walk north towards Ottawa Street, turning right on Ottawa Street and finishing off at Lanspeary Park.

He says the Labour Day celebration will take place at Lanspeary Park instead of the Fogolar Furlan Club.

"Lanspeary Park is a perfect opportunity for the parents to bring a blanket, there's tonnes of shad, tonnes of trees bring a blanket, come listen to the speeches, enjoy your afternoon and we'll take care of the kids," he says. "I think we got about eight huge bouncy castles coming in. We're bringing in food trucks for the kids and as usual, every year hot dogs, pop are free."

Windsor's annual Labour Day Parade makes its way down E.C. Row Service Rd. before arriving at Fogolar Furlan on Monday September 2, 2019. (Photo by Gord Bacon)

Malot says it's a community event.

"This is not just a union event or an organized labour event, this is a community event, so anybody in the Lanspeary area or citywide please come and feel free to join us," says Malot.

Photo courtesy: Windsor and District Labour Council's Facebook page

He adds this year's celebration also includes a car show at Lanspeary Park.

"We're looking at having maybe having over 200 to 300 classic cars on display in the park, so we're very excited," he say.

Malot says it's hard leaving the the Fogolar Furlan Club as they were great hosts but says members were asking for a change.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. sharp next Monday, September 4.

Malot says the parade route is expected to take about an hour and 20 minutes to complete.

The park celebration and car show also start at 10 a.m.