Some Cross-Border Health Professionals Decide to Stay in Windsor

Over half of the healthcare workers who work at hospitals on both sides of the Windsor-Detroit border will now be working in just one location during the COVID-19 pandemic

A total of 57 healthcare workers, including some critical care and emergency care doctors and nurses, live in Windsor but work at hospitals on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border.

Windsor Regional Hospital CEO David Musyj told AM800's The Morning Drive that in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus, there was a big push to close off border access for Canadian healthcare professionals working in the U.S.

Musyj says particular workers were asked to select just one site to remain at until the pandemic is over, with 35 deciding to continue working only in Windsor.

"That was to take the focus off of this heated argument about closing the border, which in my opinion is an ill-suited discussion," he says. "These individuals are saving lives over there, let them do their job. They're professionals, they come home, they're going to self-isolate and take care of themselves."

Musyj feels closing the border off to healthcare workers would be totally improper, when the healthcare system in Detroit needs these people.

He says the issue right now is community spread, it has nothing to do with where people work.

"It has to do with social distancing, stay home and self-isolating. That's the focus and that's what we should be focusing on," he says. "If this {pandemic} continues, we're going to have at Windsor Regional {Hospital} up to 30 per cent of our own employees are going to get COVID-19. We are prepared for that and we are working toward that."

Musyj adds that we need to stop focusing on healthcare professionals and where they work, instead focus on other areas such as protecting the homeless population and immigrant workers.