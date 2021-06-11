Some Devonshire Mall Retailers Permitted to Reopen

Some retailers at Devonshire Mall have reopened.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, General Manager Chris Savard says retailers with outside access will be allowed to reopen under stage one of the province's reopening plan.

He says there are also some retailers inside the mall that will reopen.

"Some of the stores on the inside that are deemed essential things like optical stores, the telecommunication stores are allowed to open even though they're inside because their deemed essential," says Savard.

Savard says the mall is also adding an outdoor seating section for its food court tenants.

"It will be just out front of entrance four near Mandarin and Shoppers and really those guys have struggled because we've not sat anybody in our food court since November," says Savard.

The mall is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.