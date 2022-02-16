Some east-west access points opened along Huron Church Road

The Windsor Police Service has announced some east-west access to Huron Church Road is now available.

Industrial Drive and Northwood Street are open for eastbound, westbound and for access to travel southbound on Huron Church Road.

Police say no left turn from Industrial or right turn from Northwood onto Huron Church Road is permitted at this time.

Most to the eastbound and westbound access points along Huron Church Road have been restricted since Feb. 13, after police removed protestors who had shutdown the main route heading to the Ambassador Bridge for nearly a week.

No timeline has been provided on when all the access points will be reopened.

The Windsor Police Service has opened Industrial Drive and Northwood Street for eastbound, westbound and for access to travel southbound on Huron Church Road. Feb. 16, 2022 (Photo courtesy of the Windsor Police Service)